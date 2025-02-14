Pres. Trump's mass deportation plan spurs strong reactions from DeKalb march organizers

Leer en español

Actions across the country have popped up protesting President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan. In DeKalb, there’s a march planned for Sunday. Here’s are some of the people organizing this event.

Ana

She's raising children with mixed legal status. Her two youngest were born here including her teenage son. Her eldest has been in the U.S. since she was seven years old and like herself has no legal status. She hopes the march elicits community support for families like hers.

"I want DeKalb to hear us, to respect us," she said, "to sleep at home with the benefit of knowing that we don’t have a neighbor against us, to know that the city really backs us.”

Veronica

For nearly 20 years Veronica has been living and working in DeKalb with no legal status. She’s raised her American-born son in the U.S. It’s for her 14-year-old that she’s most concerned as she thinks about the possibility of being deported under President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan.

“I posed him a question about two weeks ago - ‘What would happen if I get deported, if I get sent back?’" she said. "He says that won’t happen. I said, ‘Respond to my question- What would you do? What would you do?’ He didn’t know how to respond to my question. And that worries me because he wouldn’t know how to fend for himself if he’s left alone. And that has me a bit melancholic.”

Laura

She’s a speech therapist in DeKalb. Laura arrived in the U.S when she was a teenager. She has DACA status, which allows her to work in the U.S. It provides a temporary shield from deportation. She hopes the march helps to combat the anti-immigrant climate in the country. The march is being organized by individuals, with support of civic and religious groups. She’s working on creating a formal group focused on immigrant rights.

“He's [Pres. Donald Trump] saying that DACA recipients, all of a sudden, we deserve to be here," she said. "But honestly, if my family doesn't deserve to be here then why would I?

[The anti-immigrant rhetoric] has incrementally gotten worse and worse and worse, and all of a sudden, we're 'criminals.' And all of a sudden, we're'rapists' and, oh, we're 'bad hombres.' How much hate can one person spread and how much of that can the general public believe? I've been working a lot on the descriptions and the Facebook and, like, our statements to make them official and all this stuff. And we just want humanity.

The march is scheduled for Sunday, Feb.16, at 1:30 p.m., beginning at the NIU parking garage located at 133 Carroll Avenue. It will go west on Lincoln Highway and end at 1st Street.