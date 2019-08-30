One School, One Grade, Three Generations | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

A mother and daughter, they both teach kindergarten at the same school. They come from a long line of teachers in their family. And this year, the next generation is putting on her backpack to share those same halls as she goes into kindergarten herself.

Also on the show, it's the beginning of the school year for college kids too. And almost half of Illinois students leave the state for college. The competition from out-of-state schools to attract Illinois students is fierce. But despite recent trends and budget shortfalls, Illinois universities and colleges hope they can start to win them back.

Credit courtesy of Mary Hartshorn / Kindergarten teachers & mother and daughter Mary and Heidi with Heidi's daughter, who is in kindergarten this year.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Mary Hartshorn

Heidi Milner

Listen/read more about the topics covered:

When Illinois Students Leave The State For College, Who Reaps The Rewards?

Illinois Reinforces Prison Voting Rights, Expands Inmate Education

Pritzker Signs Plan To Raise Minimum Teacher Salary To 40K

Report: Illinois Has The Eighth Best Early Childhood System

People Interviewed For This Episode:

Quinton Clay, Northern Illinois University Director Of Admissions

Ashley Hanson, Assistant Vice President of Admissions at Carthage

Matt Pitstick, University of Alabama Student

Music:

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popin," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own "Sessions from Studio A" where they were featured.

