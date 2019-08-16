Teachers' Lounge Podcast: Indie Musician, Comedy Writer, And Special Needs Educator

She works with teenagers and young adult students with autism. She also happens to be a comedy writer. And she moonlights on top of that as an indie musician. She says her work has been described as a "girls' night out with Kacey Musgraves and Alison Krauss." On this episode of Teachers' Lounge we talked to Cora Vasseur about how all of that happened, and how her art influences her work with special needs students -- and vice versa.

Also on the show, a conversation about student debt forgiveness; and two prominent Illinois politicians weigh in on the debt crisis.

Have a topic or story you think should be covered on the show? Send them in to teacherslounge@niu.edu. While you're there, nominate an educator who you think should be on the show or tell us a story about a teacher who inspired you. And if you are a teacher who should be on the show, let us know!

SHOW NOTES

Educator In This Episode:

Cora Vasseur

Hear more of Cora's music on her YouTube channel

Listen/read more about the topics covered:

Breaking Down The Questions Surrounding Student Loan Forgiveness Ahead Of 2020

Northern Illinois Congressmembers Hear Student Loan Debt Concerns

Why Illinois Educators Welcome Halt To Basic Skills Test

New Law Eliminates Basic Skills Test For Illinois Teachers

History Lessons On LGBTQ Contributors To Be Required In Public Schools Starting Next Year

Foster Bill Aims To Give Students With Minor Drug Offenses Second Chance

Parents Are Giving Up Custody Of Their Kids To Get Need-Based College Financial Aid

People Interviewed In This Episode:

Everett Westmeyer, Kishwaukee College Accounting & Economics Professor

U.S. Representative Bill Foster

U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood

Music:

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popin," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own "Sessions from Studio A" where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations:

teacherslounge@niu.edu







