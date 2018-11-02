The STEM Read Podcast - Chainsaws and Wedding Cake

Episode 13: Chainsaws and Wedding Cake with Lex Thomas

Happy Halloween! On this spooky edition of the STEM Read Podcast Gillian and Kristin sit down with Lex Hrabe and Thomas Voorhies, who wrote the popular Quarantine book series as Lex Thomas (@LexThomasAuthor). We’ll explore using horror books in the classroom and talk learning, writing, teaching, and most importantly, horror-movie binging. Grab a bowl of candy and kick back for this very special episode.

Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.

