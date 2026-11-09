Winter Solstice Preparation

Honor the upcoming longest night of the year with an evening of reflection and seasonal creativity. Gather with us to explore the history, folklore, and traditions of the Winter Solstice: a turning point when darkness reaches its peak and lasting light begins to reenter our days.

Following a brief presentation about the history, traditions, and cultural significance of the winter solstice, participants will create three take-home projects inspired by the season: set intentions for the months ahead, craft a fragrant pomander to invite warmth and abundance, and make a pinecone bird feeder as an offering to the wildlife that shares the winter landscape with us.

This free program is designed for adults. No registration is required. All materials will be provided and attendance is first come, first served as space is limited.

For more information, please contact Amy at amyf@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108.