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Wildly Rooted in Rockford: RPS Middle School Art Show

Wildly Rooted in Rockford: RPS Middle School Art Show

Wild Roots is partnering with middle school artists across Rockford to bring an immersive art show blending nature education with representations of our area’s magnificent native species. This show will be on display from November 13-15 during City Market Open Hours. FREE EVENT. NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

Rockford City Market
08:00 AM - 04:30 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wild Roots Nature Center
(815) 335-2915
https://www.wildrootsnaturecenter.org/
Rockford City Market
116 N. Madison St.
Rockford, Illinois 61107