Valley Forge Book Discussion

December 19 is a significant date in military history, marking the arrival of the Continental Army at Valley Forge in 1777. We’ll honor that date by reading the nonfiction book Valley Forge by Bob Drury & Tom Clavin, a true American underdog story with a cast of iconic characters and remarkable moments that perfectly capture the innovation, energy, and birth of our nation.

This free program is for adults. Pick up the book one month before program. The audiobook is available for download from Hoopla Digital. No registration is required.

For more information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 2114.