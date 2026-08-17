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Thrive! Encore Series: Scam Slam - Outsmarting Fraudsters and Finding Support

Thrive! Encore Series: Scam Slam - Outsmarting Fraudsters and Finding Support

Get practical tips to help you protect yourself and others, respond to suspicious activity, and report potential fraud or exploitation. Attendees will also receive a brief overview of the Adult Protective Services program at Elder Care Services, including how to help protect older adults and adults with disabilities.

Elder Care Services
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org
Elder Care Services
1701 E. Lincoln Hwy.
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 758-6550
https://www.ecsdekalb.org/