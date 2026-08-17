Thrive! Encore Series: Medicare 101 - Set Sail with SHIP
Thrive! Encore Series: Medicare 101 - Set Sail with SHIP
This session will provide a basic overview of Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D, including what each part covers, important enrollment periods, and when to sign up. Attendees will also learn about Elder Care Services' trained SHIP counselors that provide free guidance to help individuals understand their Medicare coverage.
Elder Care Services
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
Elder Care Services
1701 E. Lincoln Hwy.DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 758-6550