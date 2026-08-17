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Thrive! Encore Series: Making Connections to Combat Isolation & Curb Loneliness

Thrive! Encore Series: Making Connections to Combat Isolation & Curb Loneliness

Attendees will hear from local agencies and organizations offering senior-focused programs designed to cultivate relationships, encourage meaningful involvement, and foster a greater sense of belonging.

DeKalb Public Library, Kishwaukee Family YMCA, DeKalb Park District, Family Service Agency of DeKalb County, Elder Care Services, DeKalb Township, DeKalb County TRIAD, Northern Public Radio, Heartland Hospice

Zimmerman Room, DeKalb Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Township/DeKalb Public Library
815-758-8282
kgumino@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org
Zimmerman Room, DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
www.shawneeforestdefense.org