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Thrive! Encore Series: Living with Purpose - Discovering the Roles that Shape a Meaningful Third Journey

Thrive! Encore Series: Living with Purpose - Discovering the Roles that Shape a Meaningful Third Journey

This interactive workshop explores four of the eight Intentional Elderhood Roles - the Advocate, the Connector, the Steward, and the Guide - and how they can help you cultivate purpose, strengthen relationships, and make meaningful contributions to your life.

Light refreshments will be served. This session requires advanced registration. To register, call 815-758-8282 (DeKalb Township Office)

Northern Public Radio
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org
Northern Public Radio
801 N. First St.
DeKalb, Illinois 60178