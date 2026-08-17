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Thrive! Encore Series: Finding Relief - Solutions for Chronic and Acute Pain

Thrive! Encore Series: Finding Relief - Solutions for Chronic and Acute Pain

Learn about the wide range of approaches available to address individual needs for chronic and acute pain. Following the presentation, guests can participate in games featuring gentle movement - one helpful way to support mobility and manage pain - and explore Barb City Manor.

Barb City Manor
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org
Barb City Manor
680 Haish Blvd
DeKalb, Illinois 60115