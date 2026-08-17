Thrive! Encore Series: Finding Relief - Solutions for Chronic and Acute Pain
Thrive! Encore Series: Finding Relief - Solutions for Chronic and Acute Pain
Learn about the wide range of approaches available to address individual needs for chronic and acute pain. Following the presentation, guests can participate in games featuring gentle movement - one helpful way to support mobility and manage pain - and explore Barb City Manor.
Barb City Manor
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
Barb City Manor
680 Haish BlvdDeKalb, Illinois 60115