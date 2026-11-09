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Three Irish Lives

Three Irish Lives

Are you interested in local history and the people associated with it? Join us for a presentation about the local Irish community and their contributions to society here in Illinois.

NIU Professor Sean Farrell will be guiding us through the local stories of Irish contributions to democracy. For those with Irish heritage or people simply interested in learning more about Illinois and the efforts of the diverse community here, this is the lecture for you.

This program is free and open to all. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Diego at diegon@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 2110.

DeKalb Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/