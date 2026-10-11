The Wheel of the Year and Astrology

Explore the significance of the equinoxes and solstices and their connection to the Zodiac. Whether you are brand new to astrology or a seasoned practitioner, you will gain a deeper understanding of the symbolism of the zodiac and how it relates to the seasons and natural rhythms of the earth. We’ll also delve into how to celebrate these liminal times of year in your personal practice!

This lecture is presented by Angie Kurtz. It is intended for adults. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Barb at barbp@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6106.