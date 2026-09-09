The Essential Houdini

Discover the art of magic and illusion as William Pack presents this special interactive program commemorating the 100th anniversary of the death of Harry Houdini! Learn about his rise to stardom and his legacy of creating entertainment that tricked the eye and teased the mind.

Born and raised in Chicago, William Pack is a magician, storyteller, and author. At 11 years old, William got his first job in a magic shop and has been performing ever since. William has won numerous awards for his magic and comedy performances. In 2001, he taught actor Will Smith sleight of hand for his portrayal of Muhammad Ali in the film, Ali.

This event is part of the America 250 initiative; celebrating our nation throughout the year. It is intended for ages 16 and up. No registration is required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

For more information, contact Leah at leahh@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568 ext. 2112.