NIU fall 2026 enrollment down 1.7% from last year; 17% over past decade

Fall enrollment at Northern Illinois University is down 1.7% from last year. Total enrollment at the university sits at 15,811 students.

An NIU release says it’s one of the largest freshman classes they’ve had over the past decade. This fall the university welcomed 2,301 new freshmen and 1,403 new transfer students.

NIU says the incoming freshmen class has the highest high school GPA on record at 3.43. More than half of new freshmen are also first-generation college students.

For the second consecutive year, NIU’s law school reached record enrollment and there was a 19% increase in new doctoral students at the graduate level.

The university’s release did not initially mention international student enrollment, which is projected to continue declining at most universities.

At NIU, total enrollment is down 2.6% over the past five years and down about 17% over the past decade.