Take Flight: Exploring DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport

Ever wondered what really goes on behind the scenes at the airport? Join Airport Manager Ben Trompeter for a special look at the history of the airport and its important role in the DeKalb community. Participants will tour the facility, learn about airport operations, and get a closer look at the people and places that keep the airport running.

Depending on airport activity and weather conditions that day, the tour may also include access to areas that are not typically open to the public. Explore, ask questions, and discover a side of the airport you may have never seen before! Attendees will meet at the airport 15 minutes prior to event start time.

The DeKalb Municipal Airport is located at 3232 Pleasant Street in DeKalb. No registration is required. This program is intended for adults.

For additional information, please contact Barb at barbp@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6106.