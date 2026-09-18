Stephenson County Board Candidates Forum
Stephenson County Board Candidates Forum
The Candidates will have an opportunity to state their positions on issues of high interest to our local community. A moderator will ask the candidates a variety of questions - broad based, as well as tailored to current concerns and proposals.
Freeport Public Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of Freeport
8152752398
sharona68@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
sharona68@hotmail.com
Freeport Public Library
100 E. Douglas St.Freeport, Illinois 61032