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Stephenson County Board Candidates Forum

Stephenson County Board Candidates Forum

The Candidates will have an opportunity to state their positions on issues of high interest to our local community. A moderator will ask the candidates a variety of questions - broad based, as well as tailored to current concerns and proposals.

Freeport Public Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of Freeport
8152752398
sharona68@hotmail.com
Facebook page: League of Women Voters of Freeport

Artist Group Info

sharona68@hotmail.com
Freeport Public Library
100 E. Douglas St.
Freeport, Illinois 61032
https://www.freeportpubliclibrary.org/