Poetically Yours - A city that speaks
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's segment features Terry Slaney.
Slaney lives in Aurora. One of her poems was featured outside of Aurora Fast Print, 54 E. Galena Blvd., during National Poetry Month several years ago. She's a former dancer, dance teacher and high school social worker.
Slaney said she writes from life experience, the beauty of the land, people and places, and the hurt and miracle of life. She thanks her writing mentors. Here's her poem "Harlem Day 1968."
I took a bus through Manhattan up to Harlem
No one had taught me to be afraid
And I wasn’t. It was a beautiful day!
I sought rhythm instruments
Claves
Tambourines
Shakers
Triangles
Someone told me about a shop up there
And the sun was shining and the sun was shining and the clouds drifting
Stoops and streets full of kids at play
Jacks
Handball
Hop-scotch
Tag Tag Tag
And a few mothers grouped on stairs
Someone singing from an open window
A song sifting down through the sultry air
Piano being tuned, another a concert of keys
And I left Harlem with my instruments
This was Harlem on a sunny day
The warmth, not the heat
The music, not the noise
The freedom, not the fear