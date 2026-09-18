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Poetically Yours - A city that speaks

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published September 18, 2026 at 11:31 AM CDT
pixabay.com

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's segment features Terry Slaney.

Slaney lives in Aurora. One of her poems was featured outside of Aurora Fast Print, 54 E. Galena Blvd., during National Poetry Month several years ago. She's a former dancer, dance teacher and high school social worker.

Slaney said she writes from life experience, the beauty of the land, people and places, and the hurt and miracle of life. She thanks her writing mentors. Here's her poem "Harlem Day 1968."

I took a bus through Manhattan up to Harlem
No one had taught me to be afraid
And I wasn’t. It was a beautiful day!
I sought rhythm instruments
               Claves
               Tambourines
               Shakers
               Triangles 
 Someone told me about a shop up there
And the sun was shining and the sun was shining and the clouds drifting
Stoops and streets full of kids at play
               Jacks
              Handball
              Hop-scotch
              Tag Tag Tag
And a few mothers grouped on stairs
Someone singing from an open window
A song sifting down through the sultry air
Piano being tuned, another a concert of keys
And I left Harlem with my instruments
             This was Harlem on a sunny day
             The warmth, not the heat
             The music, not the noise
             The freedom, not the fear
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose