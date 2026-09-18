Poetically Yours - A city that speaks

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's segment features Terry Slaney.

Slaney lives in Aurora. One of her poems was featured outside of Aurora Fast Print, 54 E. Galena Blvd., during National Poetry Month several years ago. She's a former dancer, dance teacher and high school social worker.

Slaney said she writes from life experience, the beauty of the land, people and places, and the hurt and miracle of life. She thanks her writing mentors. Here's her poem "Harlem Day 1968."

I took a bus through Manhattan up to Harlem

No one had taught me to be afraid

And I wasn’t. It was a beautiful day!

I sought rhythm instruments

Claves

Tambourines

Shakers

Triangles

Someone told me about a shop up there

And the sun was shining and the sun was shining and the clouds drifting

Stoops and streets full of kids at play

Jacks

Handball

Hop-scotch

Tag Tag Tag

And a few mothers grouped on stairs

Someone singing from an open window

A song sifting down through the sultry air

Piano being tuned, another a concert of keys

And I left Harlem with my instruments

This was Harlem on a sunny day

The warmth, not the heat

The music, not the noise

The freedom, not the fear