Speed Friending

Looking to create new, friendly connections with members of the community? Join us for a low-pressure evening of conversation and fun! You’ll chat with a variety of people through a series of short rounds, then enjoy unstructured time featuring light refreshments to wrap up the evening.

All adults (18+) are welcome to attend this free event. Registration is not required. There is no obligation to exchange contact information during this event, though it is encouraged to share with those you connect with. This is not a dating event, nor is it an opportunity for soliciting.

For more information, please contact Amy at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108 or amyf@dkpl.org.