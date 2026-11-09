The Next Picture Show closes out its 2026 exhibition season with a brand-new exhibition, Small But Mighty, a juried show celebrating artwork that proves size has little to do with presence.

Featuring small-scale 2D and 3D works, the exhibition brings together painting, photography, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, jewelry, fiber arts, digital art, and more. With no required theme or subject, visitors can expect an eclectic mix of realistic, abstract, and unexpected work—all created within a compact format.

Small But Mighty offers a chance to slow down, look closely, and appreciate the details. From intricate craftsmanship to bold ideas packed into a small space, these works show just how much creativity can happen within a few inches.

And with the exhibition arriving just in time for the holiday season, it’s also a great opportunity to give original art. Smaller works are easy to display and often come at more approachable price points, making it a little easier to find a one-of-a-kind gift for someone special—or something for yourself. Buying from the exhibition also directly supports the artists who created the work.

Opening reception is on Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m. The show runs through Dec. 23.