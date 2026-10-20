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Slice the States: Teen Pizza Tasting

Slice the States: Teen Pizza Tasting

Teens, you have an opportunity to sample a variety of regional American pizza varieties! From Chicago’s Deep Dish and Tavern to Detroit’s square deep dish to New York’s big, foldable slices, try new and familiar pies provided by local restaurants and chain locations, pick your favorite variety, and socialize with (new and old) friends.

This program is for teens in grades 6-12. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Andrew King at andrewk@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 2450.

DeKalb Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/