Slice the States: Teen Pizza Tasting

Teens, you have an opportunity to sample a variety of regional American pizza varieties! From Chicago’s Deep Dish and Tavern to Detroit’s square deep dish to New York’s big, foldable slices, try new and familiar pies provided by local restaurants and chain locations, pick your favorite variety, and socialize with (new and old) friends.

This program is for teens in grades 6-12. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Andrew King at andrewk@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 2450.