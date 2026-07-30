Seeds at Sunset
Seeds at Sunset
Join The Wetlands Initiative for Seeds at Sunset at the beautiful Dixon Waterfowl Refuge! Volunteers will harvest native prairie seed that will be sown back into 3,100 acres of native habitat. Volunteer events are free, open to all, and no experience is required. Learn new skills and meet new people while spending time outdoors and contributing to a world-class natural area!
Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge
Every 2 weeks through Aug 27, 2026.
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
The Wetlands Initiative
6188330441
jseibert@wetlands-initiative.org
Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge
9231 IL-26Princeton, Illinois 61356
6188330441
jseibert@wetlands-initiative.org