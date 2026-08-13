Science Saturday: Bird Bonanza

Spread your wings of knowledge and soar into a feathered frenzy. Uncover bird adaptations that have made birds true masters of the sky. Join us at Severson Dells for these family-friendly, open-house style events. Each month will have a different nature theme full of hands-on, minds-on activities for guests of all ages to participate in. Weather permitting, there will also be guided hikes.

All Science Saturdays are FREE! NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

For more information, visit WildRootsNatureCenter.org/Science-Saturdays