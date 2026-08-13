Science of the Seasons

Participate in real community-driven science on these monthly walks! Learn about our seasonal wildlife and plant monitoring techniques and try them out for yourself. It's a perfect way to learn more about the volunteer research we coordinate and how you can get involved. FREE event, but space is limited so please register. Ages 12 and up.

Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9678