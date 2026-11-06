Say Les Fundraiser Bar Crawl

Join Nexus Performing Arts Company for our Fundraiser Bar Crawl happening November 21, 2026!

Nexus is a NFP 501c(3), connecting emerging to seasoned artists to professional performing and educational opportunities. Based in South Loop, Chicago, with opportunities to connect with talent nationwide, Nexus has collaborated with WNBA’s Chicago Sky, Lil Jon and Chicago Innovation Awards.

The Holiday Fundraiser Bar Crawl is an initiative to raise funds for the remainder of the season to continue pouring into the artists we serve.

Join us in between Vitalogy on Dearborn and Kasey’s Tavern for a night of celebration and community!