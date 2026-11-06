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Say Les Fundraiser Bar Crawl

Say Les Fundraiser Bar Crawl

Join Nexus Performing Arts Company for our Fundraiser Bar Crawl happening November 21, 2026! 

Nexus is a NFP 501c(3), connecting emerging to seasoned artists to professional performing and educational opportunities. Based in South Loop, Chicago, with opportunities to connect with talent nationwide, Nexus has collaborated with WNBA’s Chicago Sky, Lil Jon and Chicago Innovation Awards.

The Holiday Fundraiser Bar Crawl is an initiative to raise funds for the remainder of the season to continue pouring into the artists we serve.

Join us in between Vitalogy on Dearborn and Kasey’s Tavern for a night of celebration and community!

Vitaology on Dearborn
35
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nexus Performing Arts Company
312-315-3302
Skylar.M@nexusperformingarts.org
https://www.nexusperformingarts.org/sayles

Artist Group Info

Skylar Males
Skylar.M@nexusperformingarts.org
https://www.nexusperformingarts.org/
Vitaology on Dearborn
723 S Dearborn St
Chicago, Illinois 60625