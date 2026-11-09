Santa Visit

Do you hear sleighbells? A jolly fellow from the North Pole will visit the library three times this December. Bring your holiday cheer and meet Santa before the holidays!

Santa will be at the library on December 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., December 22 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and December 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

While children chat with Santa, parents may snap a photo on their phone or let our library staff capture the moment for you—perfect if your battery’s low or you want to join Santa in the picture. Santa’s happy helper will be there to give every visitor a treat and a special holiday coloring picture to remember the day.

This program is free and intended for families with children. No registration is required.

For more information, contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or (815)-756-9568 ext. 3350.