Rockford Wind Ensemble’s (RWE) annual holiday concert returns to the RPL Nordlof Center on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.

Under the direction of guest conductor Michael Kasper, RWE will present a festive program featuring holiday favorites alongside Harry Potter Symphonic Suite, Scenes from the Louvre, and “Hobbits” from Symphony No. 1 “The Lord of the Rings,” offering an afternoon of music for the entire family.

An instrumental music teacher at Dundee Middle School, Kasper is a two-time GRAMMY Music Educator of the Year quarterfinalist, a co-recipient of the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra Music Educator of the Year Award, and a recipient of the Illinois State Board of Education’s Meritorious Service Award.