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Rockford Wind Ensemble 2026/27 Guest Conductor Series: Vinnie Inendino

Rockford Wind Ensemble 2026/27 Guest Conductor Series: Vinnie Inendino

The Rockford Wind Ensemble (RWE) will open its 2026/27 season on Sunday, Oct. 25, launching a four-concert lineup led by accomplished guest conductors. All concerts will take place on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the RPL Nordlof Center.

Tickets are on sale now at RockfordWindEnsemble.org. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors (ages 65+) and free for students (ages 4–18) for the Oct. 25 concert.

While each guest conductor will bring a unique artistic perspective to the podium, The Lord of the Rings (Symphony No. 1) will connect the four programs. A different movement from the work will be performed at each concert.

For the Oct. 25 season opener, guest conductor Vinnie Inendino will lead a program spanning bold fanfares, contemporary works, Broadway favorites and standard repertoire. Inendino serves as band director and music department chair at Schaumburg High School. He is a graduate of Northwestern University, the University of Illinois and the University of Michigan, and performs as an alto saxophonist with the Wheaton Municipal Band, where he is also general manager.

RPL Nordlof Center
Adults: $15, Seniors (65+): $10, Students (4-18): Free
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rockford Wind Ensemble
(779) 699-0480
info@rockfordwindensemble.org
https://www.rockfordwindensemble.org/home
RPL Nordlof Center
118 N Main St
Rockford, Illinois 61101