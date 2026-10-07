Rockford Wind Ensemble 2026/27 Guest Conductor Series: Vinnie Inendino

The Rockford Wind Ensemble (RWE) will open its 2026/27 season on Sunday, Oct. 25, launching a four-concert lineup led by accomplished guest conductors. All concerts will take place on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the RPL Nordlof Center.

Tickets are on sale now at RockfordWindEnsemble.org. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors (ages 65+) and free for students (ages 4–18) for the Oct. 25 concert.

While each guest conductor will bring a unique artistic perspective to the podium, The Lord of the Rings (Symphony No. 1) will connect the four programs. A different movement from the work will be performed at each concert.

For the Oct. 25 season opener, guest conductor Vinnie Inendino will lead a program spanning bold fanfares, contemporary works, Broadway favorites and standard repertoire. Inendino serves as band director and music department chair at Schaumburg High School. He is a graduate of Northwestern University, the University of Illinois and the University of Michigan, and performs as an alto saxophonist with the Wheaton Municipal Band, where he is also general manager.