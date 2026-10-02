Rock Valley Master Chorale: Music for the Season
Rock Valley Master Chorale: Music for the Season
The Rock Valley Master Chorale features dedicated singers who perform challenging and enriching concert repertoire. Through public concerts and community outreach performances, the group shares its musical talents with audiences throughout the region.
Grace United Methodist Church (Rockford)
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Rock Valley College
Grace United Methodist Church (Rockford)
3555 McFarland RoadRockford, Illinois 61114
815-637-4561