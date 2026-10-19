Rising Above Cancer: The Brothers' McMurray 26th Annual Holiday Fundraiser

26th Annual Holiday Fundraiser: Rise Above Cancer

Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 2026 | 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Location: Skydeck Chicago (99th Floor, Willis Tower), 233 S. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL

Perched 1,353 feet above the glowing Chicago skyline, we’re rising together for a cure. Your all-inclusive ticket powers a night of high-altitude holiday celebration with a heartfelt mission:

The View & The Vibe: Take in dazzling 360-degree views across four states—a world-class backdrop for an unstoppable community united against cancer.

The Soundtrack: High-energy live music and packed dance floors that keep holiday spirits soaring as high as the 99th floor.

The Flavors: Sip, savor, and celebrate with flowing open-bar holiday libations, decadent sweet stations, and our signature gourmet Mezze Experience.

The Thrill: Score bucket-list getaways, luxury tech, and rare treasures in our Premier Silent Auction, knowing every single dollar fuels groundbreaking cancer research and vital patient care.

The Magic: From surprise guest moments to the pure warmth of coming together for hope, this is the holiday season at its brightest and most meaningful.