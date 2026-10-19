© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rising Above Cancer: The Brothers' McMurray 26th Annual Holiday Fundraiser

Rising Above Cancer: The Brothers' McMurray 26th Annual Holiday Fundraiser

26th Annual Holiday Fundraiser: Rise Above Cancer

Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 2026 | 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Location: Skydeck Chicago (99th Floor, Willis Tower), 233 S. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL

Perched 1,353 feet above the glowing Chicago skyline, we’re rising together for a cure. Your all-inclusive ticket powers a night of high-altitude holiday celebration with a heartfelt mission:

The View & The Vibe: Take in dazzling 360-degree views across four states—a world-class backdrop for an unstoppable community united against cancer.

The Soundtrack: High-energy live music and packed dance floors that keep holiday spirits soaring as high as the 99th floor.

The Flavors: Sip, savor, and celebrate with flowing open-bar holiday libations, decadent sweet stations, and our signature gourmet Mezze Experience.

The Thrill: Score bucket-list getaways, luxury tech, and rare treasures in our Premier Silent Auction, knowing every single dollar fuels groundbreaking cancer research and vital patient care.

The Magic: From surprise guest moments to the pure warmth of coming together for hope, this is the holiday season at its brightest and most meaningful.

99th Floor at Skydeck Chicago, Willis Tower
130
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Brothers McMurray Family Charity, LTD.
info@brothersmcmurray.org
https://brothersmcmurray.org/annual-holiday-fundraiser
99th Floor at Skydeck Chicago, Willis Tower
233 S. Wacker Drive
Chicago, Illinois 60606