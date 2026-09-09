Retro Trick-or-Treat

Journey back in time as you Trick-or-Treat your way through the library, sampling classic American candies from Halloweens past!

Stop by the Circulation Desk, the Adult Reference Desk, the Tech Desk, the lower level, and the Youth Reference Desk to find each type of candy.

Please be aware of any allergies. Some candies contain nuts and/or were manufactured in facilities which process nuts. Some candies may pose choking hazards to small children; parental supervision is required. One of each item per person, please.

This free program is open to all ages.

Candy samples will be available while supplies last. Available treats include Mallo Cups, Mini Moon Pies, Tootsie Rolls, Cherry Mash Minis, Wax Bottles, Razzles, Cow Tales, Mary Janes, Bit O Honey, Chick O Sticks, Banana Split Taffy, Black Cows, Zebra Bars, Dad’s Root Beer Barrels, Butterscotch hard candies, Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Cups, and Red Bird Peppermint Puffs.

This program is sponsored by the Rick Johns Memorial Fund. It is part of the America 250 initiative, celebrating our nation's anniversary throughout the year.

For more information, please contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 1700.