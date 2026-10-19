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Reptiles and Amphibians

Reptiles and Amphibians

Join University of Illinois Extension Educators and Master Naturalists on November 11 at 10 a.m. to discover what reptiles and amphibians are and how they survive through the cooler months!

Learn about:

What makes a reptile and amphibian unique
What is brumation- reptile hibernation
Underground burrows
How they use rocky crevices and leaves to survive in cool temperatures

University of Illinois Extension Lake County
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

University of Illinois Extension Lake County
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/lm

Artist Group Info

noelah@illinois.edu
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
100 South US Highway 45
Grayslake, Illinois 60030
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/lm