Reptiles and Amphibians
Reptiles and Amphibians
Join University of Illinois Extension Educators and Master Naturalists on November 11 at 10 a.m. to discover what reptiles and amphibians are and how they survive through the cooler months!
Learn about:
What makes a reptile and amphibian unique
What is brumation- reptile hibernation
Underground burrows
How they use rocky crevices and leaves to survive in cool temperatures
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
Artist Group Info
noelah@illinois.edu
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
100 South US Highway 45Grayslake, Illinois 60030
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu