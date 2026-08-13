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Photography Lecture with David Olson

Photography Lecture with David Olson

Take a photographic journey through Northern Illinois with David Olson. David is a renowned nature photographer, so be sure to join us for a wonderful, visually stunning presentation with plenty of time for Q & A. All ages. $3 member/$5 non member.

Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9658

Wild Roots Nature Center
$3-$5
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Wild Roots Nature Center
(815) 335-2915
https://www.wildrootsnaturecenter.org/
Wild Roots Nature Center
8786 Montague Rd
Rockford, Illinois 61102
(815) 335-2915
https://www.wildrootsnaturecenter.org