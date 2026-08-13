Photography Lecture with David Olson
Photography Lecture with David Olson
Take a photographic journey through Northern Illinois with David Olson. David is a renowned nature photographer, so be sure to join us for a wonderful, visually stunning presentation with plenty of time for Q & A. All ages. $3 member/$5 non member.
Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9658
Wild Roots Nature Center
$3-$5
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wild Roots Nature Center
(815) 335-2915
Wild Roots Nature Center
8786 Montague RdRockford, Illinois 61102
(815) 335-2915