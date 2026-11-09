Noon Year’s Day Countdown & Confetti Toss
Noon Year’s Day Countdown & Confetti Toss
Start the New Year in style with a Noon Year’s bash! As the clock approaches 12:00, we’ll celebrate its advent with a countdown and confetti toss. Listen to a short story, have some festive fun as we make hats and confetti poppers, then grab noisemakers and parade through the department, ending in the Story & Activity Room to begin the countdown and release a flurry of confetti.
Registration is not required. This drop-in program is for children of all ages, but children under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
For additional information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.
DeKalb Public Library
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak StreetDeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org