Noon Year’s Day Countdown & Confetti Toss

Start the New Year in style with a Noon Year’s bash! As the clock approaches 12:00, we’ll celebrate its advent with a countdown and confetti toss. Listen to a short story, have some festive fun as we make hats and confetti poppers, then grab noisemakers and parade through the department, ending in the Story & Activity Room to begin the countdown and release a flurry of confetti.

Registration is not required. This drop-in program is for children of all ages, but children under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

For additional information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.