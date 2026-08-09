Nik's Wish, a Rockford-area nonprofit granting wishes to young adults ages 18–24 battling cancer, is celebrating 15 years and 500 wishes granted with its biggest Nik's Home Run yet! Join us for a 7K run, 1.5 mile walk, Youth Run/Walk, Grammy's Auction, and a festive indoor afterparty — all in support of young adult cancer patients who fall through the gap between pediatric and adult cancer care programs. Registration includes a t-shirt and swag bag. Can't join us in person? Sign up for the Virtual 5K and participate from anywhere!

🌸 New This Year — Memorial Garden Tribute Signs

Honor someone you've lost with a personalized 18x24 yard sign featuring their name and photo, displayed throughout the event in our Memorial Garden. For just $25, friends, family, and fellow supporters will walk through and remember them together — and after the event, the sign is yours to keep forever.

🏆 Fundraise & Win

Sign up as an individual or build a team and raise funds to unlock milestone rewards — from exclusive medals to a limited edition trophy. And our TOP individual fundraiser wins a one-week condo stay in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida! Generously donated by Jason Martin, the condo sleeps up to 6, is pet friendly, and sits steps from the sugar-white sands of the Emerald Coast. Available August–December 2027.

This year's goal is $25,000 — every dollar goes directly toward granting wishes and delivering joy to young adults fighting cancer right here in our community.