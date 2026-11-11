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Night of the Living Dead LIVE

Night of the Living Dead LIVE

EXTENDED THROUGH NOV 22!

Night of the Living Dead Live is the official authorized stage production of the landmark George A. Romero film. Set in 1968, the play is a hilarious tribute to the legendary classic! A loving examination of the movie, the time period, and the film’s undying influence on the horror genre.

The play incorporates a series of increasingly hilarious alternate endings, where the characters desperately try to survive the night. However, their contrasting personalities always seem to prevent the group from working together. Which leaves us all wondering: Could anyone survive a night of the living dead?

The West Side Show Room
Free/Donation
Every week through Nov 22, 2026.
Sunday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets
The West Side Show Room
1414 N Main St
Rockford, Illinois 61103
contact@wssr.org
wssr.org