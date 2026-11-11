EXTENDED THROUGH NOV 22!

Night of the Living Dead Live is the official authorized stage production of the landmark George A. Romero film. Set in 1968, the play is a hilarious tribute to the legendary classic! A loving examination of the movie, the time period, and the film’s undying influence on the horror genre.

The play incorporates a series of increasingly hilarious alternate endings, where the characters desperately try to survive the night. However, their contrasting personalities always seem to prevent the group from working together. Which leaves us all wondering: Could anyone survive a night of the living dead?