MPAC Thursday Jazz: Marques Carroll

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center presents jazz trumpeter and composer Marques Carroll on Thursday, Oct. 29. Carroll is dedicated to preserving the authentic culture of jazz and spreading his holistic love of music around the world. Having worked with Dee Dee Bridgewater, Christian McBride, Count Basie, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Mary Wilson, and Aretha Franklin, Marques uses this multi-genre vocabulary to break down barriers, writing evocative music that speaks directly to the soul. A storyteller at heart, Marques consciously challenges genre norms such as blues, funk, soul, neo-soul, and hip-hop by expanding, combining, and pushing into new places of expression and mastery.