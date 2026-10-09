Listen: WTVP’s 2026 16th Congressional District Candidate Forum

With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, voters are weighing their options and looking for information on various regional races. On Oct. 8, WTVP and the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria hosted a 2026 candidate forum for the Illinois 16th Congressional District. The event featured Republican Darin LaHood and Democrat Paul Nolley discussing Social Security, health care, energy, tariffs, immigration, and other pressing issues. The forum was moderated by Mark Welp and Chris Kaergard.