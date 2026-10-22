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Mod&Merry

Mod&Merry

Celebrate the season in modernist style at Edith Farnsworth House, with your choice of a Mod&Merry Afternoon or Mod&Merry Evening. Spend the afternoon enjoying conversation and connection surrounded by the beauty of the Fox River and Mies van der Rohe’s glass pavilion, or join us as twilight settles over the landscape for an evening in the warm glow of Farnsworth House. Before or after your event, explore the Museum Shop for distinctive gifts celebrating modern design and timeless style. Gather your favorite company and Be Mod&Merry!

Edith Farnsworth House
$65-85
01:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Edith Farnsworth House
6305520052
farnsworth@farnsworthhouse.org
https://edithfarnsworthhouse.org/

Artist Group Info

klochner@savingplaces.org
Edith Farnsworth House
14520 River Road
Plano, Illinois 60545
6305520052
farnsworth@farnsworthhouse.org
https://edithfarnsworthhouse.org/