Celebrate the season in modernist style at Edith Farnsworth House, with your choice of a Mod&Merry Afternoon or Mod&Merry Evening. Spend the afternoon enjoying conversation and connection surrounded by the beauty of the Fox River and Mies van der Rohe’s glass pavilion, or join us as twilight settles over the landscape for an evening in the warm glow of Farnsworth House. Before or after your event, explore the Museum Shop for distinctive gifts celebrating modern design and timeless style. Gather your favorite company and Be Mod&Merry!