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Joy in the Midst

Joy in the Midst

Joy in the Midst is a mixed media art exhibit that highlights artists perspective of the concept of Joy in the Midst. We invite you to join us to experience the collective wisdom and expressive interpretation of Joy in the Midst through art.

Arts@ Emmanuel Emmanuel
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Arts@Emmanuel
8159634815
emmanuelchurch07@gmail.com
Arts@Emmanuel
Arts@ Emmanuel Emmanuel
920 Third Ave
Rockford, Illinois 61104
815-963-4815
emmanuelchurch07@gmail.com
elcrockford.org