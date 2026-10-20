John Denver Singalong
John Denver Singalong
Take a stroll down “country roads” and climb a “rocky mountain” as we sing along with 15 of this American icon’s most-popular songs. Lyrics and trivia provided.
This all-ages event is part of the America 250 initiative: celebrating our nation throughout the year. Registration is not required.
For more information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 2114.
DeKalb Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak StreetDeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org