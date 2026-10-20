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John Denver Singalong

John Denver Singalong

Take a stroll down “country roads” and climb a “rocky mountain” as we sing along with 15 of this American icon’s most-popular songs. Lyrics and trivia provided.

This all-ages event is part of the America 250 initiative: celebrating our nation throughout the year. Registration is not required.

For more information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 2114.

DeKalb Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/