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Jazz in Progress Concert

Jazz in Progress Concert

Jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike are invited to enjoy an evening of captivating melodies and rhythms as Jazz in Progress presents its annual free summer "Swingin' the Bandshell" concert.

This 17-piece community jazz band, which has been making music together in the area for over 13 years, promises a diverse program featuring classic jazz standards, beloved swing-era tunes and vibrant funk selections from the 1960s and '70s.

Hopkins Park Dee Palmer Band Shell
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Jazz in Progress
815-751-0006
aaronbutler478@gmail.com
https://jazzinprogress.org/
Hopkins Park Dee Palmer Band Shell
1407 Sycamore Road
DeKalb, Illinois 60115