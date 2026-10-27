Following “The Wheel of the Year and Astrology,” presented by Angelica Hurtz, play five rounds of Bingo for the chance to win a variety of beautiful houseplants!

This program is generously sponsored by Willrett Flower Company. It is free and intended for adults. Supplies are provided, but quantities are limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Patrons do not need to attend "The Wheel of the Year and Astrology" to attend Houseplant Bingo.

For more information, please contact Amy F. at amyf@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108.