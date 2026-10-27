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Houseplant Bingo!

Houseplant Bingo!

Following “The Wheel of the Year and Astrology,” presented by Angelica Hurtz, play five rounds of Bingo for the chance to win a variety of beautiful houseplants!

This program is generously sponsored by Willrett Flower Company. It is free and intended for adults. Supplies are provided, but quantities are limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Patrons do not need to attend "The Wheel of the Year and Astrology" to attend Houseplant Bingo.

For more information, please contact Amy F. at amyf@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108.

DeKalb Public Library
07:45 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/