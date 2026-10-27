Hauntings, horrors, potions and poisons combine for one night only as Midway Village Museum teeters on the brink of dark rituals and chilling tales during Horrors & Haunts: History’s Dark Side.

The thin veil between life and death flutters on the wind in the lantern-lit Victorian Village from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Superstitions reigned during the Victorian era, when society was fascinated by eerie beliefs, unsettling traditions and macabre pastimes.

Featured experiences include:

• Plants, Potions, & Poisons

• Séance, hosted in the Chamberlain Hotel

• Barber on Main – Midway’s Sweeney Todd

• Tarot card readings by psychic and medium Denise Guzzardo, hosted in the Pepper House

• Victorian Mourning Rituals & Superstitions, hosted in the Ralston House by Tara Blazer, Midway Village Museum Board of Directors vice chair, including items from Blazer’s private, special collection

• Campfire ghost stories

• Victorian literature, hosted in the Old Stone School

• Picnic in the Graveyard

• Victorian serial killers, hosted in the police station

• Haunted Rockford presentations by Rockford librarian, author, historian and paranormal investigator Kathi Kresol. Presentations are scheduled from 6:30-7:15 p.m. and 7:45-8:30 p.m. in the church.

• Rock River Blacksmith Guild

Tickets may be purchased online in advance at https://midwayvillage.com/horrors-haunts-midway-village.html or Friday evening at the gate. Midway Village Museum is located at 6799 Guilford Road.

Parking is free. No pets are allowed, except for service animals.

