Holiday Shopping Fair12/4&5/26 DAWC
Holiday Shopping Fair12/4&5/26 DAWC
Annual, Local Holiday Shopping Fair. Dec. 4 Fri. hours changed to 5-8pm. Sat. Dec. 5 hours are the same as always 9am-4pm. Great variety. Enjoy the festive atmosphere while checking off your gift list. Support your neighbors. Live music every hour-on-the-hour. Sweet treats both days. Homemade chili Sat. 50 cent donation at the door. Door prizes. On-street parking. Accessible lift from alley.
DeKalb Area Women's Center (DAWC)
$.50
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Area Women's Center (DAWC)
815-758-1351
DeKalbAWC@gmail.com
DeKalb Area Women's Center (DAWC)
1021 State StreetDeKalb, Illinois 60115
8157581351
DeKalbAWC@gmail.com