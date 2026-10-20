Holiday Shopping Fair12/4&5/26 DAWC

Annual, Local Holiday Shopping Fair. Dec. 4 Fri. hours changed to 5-8pm. Sat. Dec. 5 hours are the same as always 9am-4pm. Great variety. Enjoy the festive atmosphere while checking off your gift list. Support your neighbors. Live music every hour-on-the-hour. Sweet treats both days. Homemade chili Sat. 50 cent donation at the door. Door prizes. On-street parking. Accessible lift from alley.