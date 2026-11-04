Holiday Party at the Diggins Museum

’Tis the season… to enjoy a Holiday at the Diggins Museum! On Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m., join award-winning children’s author Virginia Martínez at Harvard Diggins Library as she talks about the latest book in her bilingual (English and Spanish) “Adventures with Abuela” series. Learn about Sue the T-Rex and what it’s like to visit the Field Museum in Chicago while enjoying all the exhibits at the “Diggins Museum!”

Also, get your family holiday picture taken by Forever Memories Photo Booth; grab food from Harvard's OG taco truck, Tacos Express; and enjoy various activities and crafts! Martínez will have books for sale.

A TICKET IS **REQUIRED** TO ATTEND THIS EVENT. Registration for Harvard Diggins Library cardholders and their guests is open now; the general public can register starting Monday, Nov. 16. There are a limited number of tickets, so be sure to sign up ASAP at www.Harvard-Diggins.org/events!

Holiday at the Diggins Museum is sponsored by the Friends of the Harvard Diggins Library.