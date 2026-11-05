Handel's Messiah with Hallelujah Sing-Along

Kick off the holidays with Handel's Messiah, presented by Fox Valley Opera at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Geneva. A professional orchestra, chorus and soloists bring this timeless music to life, and you're invited to sing along on the Hallelujah chorus.

After the concert, join the performers for cookies and cocoa. The performance is in English and runs about 65 minutes, so it works well for the whole family. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM.

Fox Valley Opera will donate 10% of ticket sales to Fox Valley Hands of Hope. Supported in part by the Illinois Arts Council.

Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/handels-messiah--2026-3