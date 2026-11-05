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Handel's Messiah with Hallelujah Sing-Along

Handel's Messiah with Hallelujah Sing-Along

Kick off the holidays with Handel's Messiah, presented by Fox Valley Opera at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Geneva. A professional orchestra, chorus and soloists bring this timeless music to life, and you're invited to sing along on the Hallelujah chorus.

After the concert, join the performers for cookies and cocoa. The performance is in English and runs about 65 minutes, so it works well for the whole family. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM.

Fox Valley Opera will donate 10% of ticket sales to Fox Valley Hands of Hope. Supported in part by the Illinois Arts Council.

Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/handels-messiah--2026-3

St. Mark's Episcopal Church
$10 to $65
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fox Valley Opera
info@foxvalleyopera.org
https://www.foxvalleyopera.org/current-season/messiah

Artist Group Info

Fox Valley Opera
info@foxvalleyopera.org
https://www.foxvalleyopera.org/current-season/messiah
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
320 Franklin St
Geneva, Illinois 60134