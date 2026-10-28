Free Presentation “Physical Therapy After Joint Replacement”

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA invite the public to join them for their collaborative Lunch & Learn Educational Series on Thursday, November 19 at 11:00 am held at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA in Sycamore. This event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be provided by co-sponsor, Hy-Vee in Sycamore.

November’s presentation topic is “Physical Therapy After Joint Replacement” presented by Northern Rehab’s physical therapist Chris Walters. Attendees will learn a basic overview of the joint structures, changes made to the structures following joint replacement surgery, and what you can expect to encounter during physical therapy treatment following the procedure.

This free event is open to the public (YMCA membership is not required), but space is limited, and registration is required. You may sign up online at kishymca.org or call 815.375.5392.

For more information about this event, please visit northernrehabpt.com/events or kishymca.org or call 815.375.5392.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, voted DeKalb’s Best Physical Therapists for 15 consecutive years, is a local physical therapist owned and operated physical therapy practice dedicated to providing clients with the very best customized care, and has built a solid reputation and strong relationships within the communities it serves for over 48 years.

Kishwaukee Family YMCA serves the DeKalb and Sycamore communities with commitment to build strong youth and family development, healthy living, and promote the physical, mental and spiritual welfare to all in our community. They provide a variety of numerous programs and activities, as well as sports and recreation opportunities, and consider community partners critical in helping to achieve their mission.

