Family Fun Science: Gingerbread Houses

It’s the holiday season and a perfect time to build a gingerbread house with the family! Join us for our eighth annual STEM Gingerbread House Family Fun Science. We’ll have the supplies to build—graham crackers, frosting, and candy. Bring your creative ideas!

At the end, we’ll have a friendly competition for Best House and the winner will get a $5 Target gift card.

The program is limited to the first 30 children to arrive. Sign-up will begin at the children’s desk 1 hour before the event. This has become one of our most popular Family Fun Science events, so if you want a spot, come early.

For additional information, please email Laura at lauraw@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.